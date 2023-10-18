Parnassus Investments LLC Makes New $6.92 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 108,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 59.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,674,138.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

