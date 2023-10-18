Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 108,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,769,000 after buying an additional 788,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,674,138.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

