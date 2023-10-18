Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.