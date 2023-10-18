Parnassus Investments LLC Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.