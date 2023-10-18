Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,344 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,600 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,424,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after purchasing an additional 669,894 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -14.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

