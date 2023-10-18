Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 185,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,439,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

