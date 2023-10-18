Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Benchmark

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

PR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,915. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 4.42. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,582,363 shares of company stock worth $323,964,402 in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $52,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.