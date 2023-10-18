Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. 5,373,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,804,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

