Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. Approximately 2,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 44,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

