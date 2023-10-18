Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 55200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Specifically, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $66,227.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $133,328.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,329,218.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 118,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,387 shares of company stock worth $598,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Phreesia Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $875.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

