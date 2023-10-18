PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 207,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 107,734 shares.The stock last traded at $51.05 and had previously closed at $51.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTPZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $7,017,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 105,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

