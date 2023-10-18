Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

NYSE:PINS opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $647,614.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,376,316 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

