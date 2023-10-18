Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,064 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 903.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.86.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,744. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.