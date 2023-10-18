Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,100 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Southside Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $49,633.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,397.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,567 shares in the company, valued at $524,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $49,633.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,397.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. 11,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $873.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

