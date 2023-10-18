Polaris Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,200 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass accounts for approximately 2.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Tecnoglass worth $60,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TGLS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,150. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

