Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at about $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,603 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 121,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 74.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 199,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,165. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $84.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

