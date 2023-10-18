Polaris Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $43,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

