Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $56,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.54. The stock had a trading volume of 933,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,394. The firm has a market cap of $263.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

