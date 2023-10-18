Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $42.64 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of United Therapeutics worth $42,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,883 shares of company stock worth $6,126,279. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.22. 36,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.