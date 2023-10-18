Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $49.44 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $49,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,503,000 after purchasing an additional 466,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.94. 1,855,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,181. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

