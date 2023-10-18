Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $51.03 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares accounts for about 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of International Bancshares worth $51,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12,079.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 330.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 260,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBOC traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,132. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 44.20%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

