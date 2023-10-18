Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $58.52 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $58,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

WMB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

