Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of South Plains Financial worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 51,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $456.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.61.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). South Plains Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPFI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Hovde Group began coverage on South Plains Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Report on SPFI

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Noe G. Valles purchased 23,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $618,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

South Plains Financial Profile

(Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.