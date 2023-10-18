Polaris Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $47,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GD traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $241.67. 277,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,081. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

