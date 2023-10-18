Polaris Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Northern Trust worth $39,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,344 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS traded down $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.43. 1,572,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

