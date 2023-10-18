Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 264,100 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,399,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Cullen/Frost Bankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.33. 46,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.01.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

