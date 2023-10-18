Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $59,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. 1,455,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

