Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2023

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPCFree Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $41,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.