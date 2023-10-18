Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $41,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

