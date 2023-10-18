Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CATC stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,677. The company has a market capitalization of $472.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.47. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

