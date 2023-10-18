Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 11,200 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 6.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $160,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,085. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

