Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 18,400 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,537,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 2.36% of Sally Beauty worth $31,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,099,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,827,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,812,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,844,000 after purchasing an additional 88,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after buying an additional 597,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,370,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,097,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,119,000 after buying an additional 342,667 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

