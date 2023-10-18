Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 20,500 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of SLM worth $42,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SLM by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 333,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,096. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

In other SLM news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

