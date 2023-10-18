Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $52,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.14. The company had a trading volume of 428,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,599. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

