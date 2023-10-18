Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 24,900 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises about 2.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Allison Transmission worth $76,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,540. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

