Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Avnet makes up about 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Avnet worth $55,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. 77,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,290. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.