Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises approximately 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Ingredion worth $51,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INGR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 136,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,044. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.05 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

