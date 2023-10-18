Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 54,500 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Nomad Foods worth $49,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

NOMD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,020. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

