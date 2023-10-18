Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $31,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 773,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

M&T Bank stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.15. The stock had a trading volume of 449,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,874. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.48. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.