Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $5,002,716.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,054,584 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,699.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,810,651.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $781.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

