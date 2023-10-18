Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,689 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 8.3% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Linde worth $220,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.00.

Linde Trading Down 2.1 %

LIN traded down $8.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.09. 399,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.15 and a 200 day moving average of $373.16. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $276.64 and a 12-month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

