Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PII stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.56. 82,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.28. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,464 shares of company stock worth $17,773,994 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

