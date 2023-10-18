Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Position Lowered by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. Popular comprises approximately 5.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Popular worth $155,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 44,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,003. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

About Popular



Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

