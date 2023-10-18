Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.