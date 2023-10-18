Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) is Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,511 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies accounts for about 3.5% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Procore Technologies worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Procore Technologies stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,679. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares in the company, valued at $36,434,766.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,974,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,678 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,138. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.