Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.65 billion-$85.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.68 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $126.48 and a one year high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

