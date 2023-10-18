Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $146.26, but opened at $150.06. Procter & Gamble shares last traded at $150.55, with a volume of 1,710,491 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 62,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.0% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 106.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 54,899 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

