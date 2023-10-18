Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after buying an additional 358,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after purchasing an additional 285,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.94.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

