ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Trading Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.98. 3,860,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,052,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDOW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 400.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at about $304,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

