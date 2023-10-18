ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.24. 9,530,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 25,601,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

