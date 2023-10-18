Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,128 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 218,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 276,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. 135,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,161. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.